Gordon Hayward Named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced today that Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Jan. 9 through Sunday, Jan. 15. This is the first Player of the Week award for Hayward.

Hayward (6-8, 226, Butler) averaged 23.7 points on 73.5 percent shooting(fourth in the West), 4.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the week while leading the Jazz to a 3-0 record. During the week, Utah earned wins vs. Cleveland (1/10), vs. Detroit (1/13) and vs. Orlando (1/14). Hayward tied a season high with four three-pointers against the Cavaliers and shot 60.0 percent (9-for-15) from behind the arc for the week. He passed Darrell Griffith (1,627) for ninth all-time on the Jazz assist list when he collected three assists vs. Detroit (1/13).

In 35 games (all starts) for Utah this season, Hayward is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.9 minutes per game. He leads the team in scoring and free throw percentage while ranks second on the squad in assists per game. Hayward is one of 11 players to be averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal per contest this season. The Jazz are 19-7 when Hayward scores 20-or-more points and 4-1 when he scores 30-plus points.

Here is a closer look at the week for Hayward:

Jan. 10 vs. Cleveland: Shot 10-for-12 from the field and scored 28 points to go with nine rebounds in a 100-92 win over the Cavaliers.

Jan. 13 vs. Detroit: Scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting and added four rebounds and three assists in a 110-77 victory against the Pistons

Jan. 14 vs. Orlando: Tallied 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a 114-107 win over the Magic.

Hayward is the 15th player in Jazz history to win the award, and the second player to win the award this season (George Hill, Nov. 7). It is the 53rd such award in franchise history. The award, which is given weekly since the 1979-80 season, was originally the NBA Player of the week before splitting into Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week in 2001-02.