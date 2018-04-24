The Roundup—Jazz go up 3-1 after physical win over OKC

Physical. Contentious. Nasty.

However you choose to describe it, there was absolutely no love lost in Monday's Game 4 brawl—a 113-96 Jazz victory over the Thunder.

"We're not going to back down. We're going to play hard and compete," Joe Ingles said after the game. "From one to 15, we're going to give it a crack."

The Jazz now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 heading into Wednesday's Game 5 in Oklahoma City.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points, while Ingles added 20 points and Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Ricky Rubio (13 points, six rebounds, eight assists), Derrick Favors (13 points, two blocks) and Royce O'Neale (10 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

Jae Crowder didn't shoot the ball well (2-for-10), but he was a difference maker off the bench for the Jazz. Crowder finished with seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a whole bunch of toughness before he was ejected following a scrum with Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams midway through the fourth quarter.

As for Westbrook and his promise to shut down Rubio ... well, it didn't go so well. He picked up four fouls in the first half and spent the second half chasing around Ingles while Utah extended its lead. Westbrook finished with 23 points on 7-for-18 shooting, and he added 14 rebounds, three assists and five turnovers in 36 minutes.

Paul George scored a team-high 32 points for the Thunder, while Carmelo Anthony scored 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting in the loss.

Monday's Best

Mitchell ran wild on offense, getting to the rim at will and adding three 3-pointers for 33 points. He crossed over Corey Brewer and Jerami Grant, blew past Adams and Anthony, and—when the Thunder went on a 7-1 run late in the fourth—took the ball, pulled up and canned a game-sealing three right in front of George. Mitchell added seven rebounds, four assists and a block, and he finished with zero turnovers). His 33 points set a new franchise rookie postseason record (Karl Malone, who scored 31 points on April 20, 1986 in Dallas, held the previous record).

@spidadmitchell set a new Jazz rookie single-game scoring record tonight with 33 points.



Karl Malone had 31 in 1986.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ku9KFELExM — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 24, 2018

Key Stretches

After a physical first quarter where they trailed by as many as eight points, the Jazz climbed back into it midway through the second period. Five free throws (by O'Neale, Favors and Rubio) and a driving layup by Mitchell pulled Utah within three. Gobert tipped in a miss by Crowder and then, after a big three by O'Neale, tied the game with a dunk.

Can you catch feelings for a pass?pic.twitter.com/ZMLbtVSkqH — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 24, 2018

The Jazz turned up the heat even more heading into halftime. Ingles, who had missed his first four shots (all open threes), drilled three straight triples—with the arena getting louder with each one—and Mitchell put in a slashing layup with 2.5 seconds left in the second quarter to give Utah a 58-52 lead at the break. The Jazz went 7-for-8 from the field and scored on each of their final seven possessions leading into halftime.

Rubio opened the second half by throwing an alley-oop to Favors for a dunk and then canning a three to give Utah a 63-52 lead. Mitchell made two free throws and then the Jazz forced a shot-clock violation by OKC. Another alley-oop dunk (from Rubio to Gobert) pushed Utah's lead to 15 and forced an OKC timeout.

The Jazz would cruise from there, leading by as many as 21 before finishing off the 17-point victory. Back-to-back threes by Mitchell and Ingles in the final two minutes sent both teams' starters to the bench for good.

Joe Ingles: Aussie assassin pic.twitter.com/XHDs7KpcWX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 24, 2018

Significant Stats

15

The Thunder were generous sharing the ball—with the Jazz. Utah forced 15 turnovers and turned those into 12 points. Meanwhile, Rubio had nearly as many assists (eight) as the entire OKC team (10).

11

After a cold start (14-for-41 shooting), the Jazz scored on 11 straight possessions between the second and third quarters. The result was a 15-point lead for Utah.

+3

The Jazz once again negated the Thunder's key strengths by outrebounding them (49-46) and outscoring them in second-chance points (17-12). Gobert (10), O'Neale (nine), Mitchell (seven), Crowder (seven) and Rubio (six) all hit the boards hard.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"The whole year, one of the things we've wanted to do collectively is try to generate open shots. You're not always going to make them. We want to keep taking them, and eventually you're going to make some. We hit some timely ones in the second half."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

There were seven technical fouls—Snyder, Ingles, Gobert and Crowder (Utah); and George, Adams and Raymond Felton (OKC). ... Utah shot 12-for-34 (35.3 percent) from 3-point range, with Ingles (5-for-11) and Mitchell (3-for-8) leading the way. ... The Jazz held the Thunder to 39.3 percent shooting. ... Utah dished out 21 assists.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Oklahoma City for Game 5 against the Thunder on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm MT and the game will be broadcast nationally on NBATV.