Danté Exum and Trey Lyles Named to 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge

SALT LAKE CITY (January 25, 2017) – The NBA announced today that second-year Utah Jazz players guard Danté Exum and forward Trey Lyles have been selected to the World Team at the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans. Exumparticipated in the event in 2015 in New York while Lyles played for the World Team last year in Toronto. The league’s annual showcase of premier young talent pits 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. The game is set for 7 p.m. MT on Friday, Feb. 17 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, and will be broadcast live by TNT and ESPN Radio.

The Jazz are one of five teams to have multiple players selected to the event.

Exum (6-6, 201, Australia) is averaging 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.5 minutes in 33 games (16 starts) in 2016-17. He has scored in double-digits in 10 games this season. During the Nov. 1 game at San Antonio, Exum collected four blocks in 14 minutes, making him the first player listed as a guard with four-plus blocks in under 15 minutes since the 2009-10 season.

Lyles (6-10, 245, Kentucky) has appeared in 47 games (three starts) for the Jazz, averaging 8.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.3 minutes.He has registered 10-plus points in 18 games and one game of 20-plus points this season. On Nov. 25 vs. Atlanta, Lyles recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Exum and Lyles will become the fifth and sixth Jazz players, respectively,to appear in multiple Rising Stars Challenges, joining Andrei Kirilenko (2002, 2003), Deron Williams (2006, 2007), Paul Millsap (2007, 2008) and Trey Burke (2014, 2015).

Both BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge rosters, chosen by the NBA’s assistant coaches, had to include four guards, four frontcourt players and two players at any position. The coaches also picked a minimum of three first-year players and three second-year players for each team.