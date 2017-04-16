About Last Night - Jazz 97, Clippers 95
Winning is awesome. The internet is awesome. When these two things come together? Well, the content just writes itself!
Hot off the heels of Saturday night's Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Jazz fans and media outlets had a blast sharing hilarious GIFS, funny tweets, and photoshops. That's what winning in the Jazz community gives us. It pulls us all together so we can enjoy the moments and savor the feeling one retweet at a time.
Here are some of our favorites:
Can't. Stop. Watching.
BUZZER BEATER ALERT!!!— Titanic Hoops (@TitanicHoops) April 16, 2017
JOE JOHNSON AT THE BUZZER IN LA GIVES THE JAZZ A 1-0 LEAD!!!!
IT'S EVEN BETTER WITH TITANIC MUSIC!!!
pic.twitter.com/DiXVxVatmJ
Nobody was ready to sleep after that victory.
@HayleyByrnes pic.twitter.com/2n506chi9D— Adam (@prodigyJF) April 16, 2017
Perhaps the greatest GIF of all time? (The answer is yes).
This one too:
@HayleyByrnes LISTEN TO THIS JAZZ BAND pic.twitter.com/QSrvs3dLXQ— Michael Swander (@MichaelSwander) April 16, 2017
That #NBAPlayoffs game winning feel. #NBAGIF#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/31YX2PRd19— NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2017
National media has now had a taste of Joe Ingles and they want more!
ordering a joe ingles jersey for everyone in my family— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 16, 2017
@HayleyByrnes @FoxOnABox_ If I may... #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/6HAbZoPMMr— Heath Waddingham (@heathwadds) April 15, 2017
Jazz fan Ben made quick work isoloating JJ in this cool photo:
Iso Joe#TakeNote— Ben Quagliata (@QuagSport) April 16, 2017
cc: @HayleyByrnes pic.twitter.com/VLoUYJ4J67
Sports are emotional!
April 16, 2017
Angie reminded us that Rodney Hood was once just a young boy who looked up to Joe Johnson. Feelings people!
April 16, 2017
Finally, we had to end all this with no other than a David Locke radio call - Let's do this all agian after we win Game 2!
.@Lockedonsports sums up our emotions perfectly!— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 16, 2017
What a moment!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/9MmmfuGpJQ