POLL: The Most Exciting Win Against Cleveland?

Over the last ten years, the Jazz and Cavaliers have had some exciting games.

In 2007, LeBron James tied the game with a deep three-pointer and Deron Williams immediately pushed the ball up the floor and got the layup to drop with 1 second left on the clock to seal a Jazz win!

In 2010, the Jazz were down by two when rookie Sundiata Gaines stepped up and nailed a three for the win!

In 2014, the game was tied up with time winding down when Gordon Hayward knocked down a jumper at the buzzer!

For all the latest deals and offers be sure to follow Little Caesars on Twitter and Facebook!