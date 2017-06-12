Kelson Named Director of Utah Jazz Dancers

SALT LAKE CITY (June 12, 2017) – The Utah Jazz announced today the appointment of Ashley Kelson as the director of the America First Jazz Dancers program, managing all aspects of the team including auditions, practice and game scheduling, community involvement, choreography, marketing and overall administration.

A former Jazz Dancer from 2008-13, Kelson has trained in dance for more than 20 years, including serving as the vice president of the Crimson Line Dance Team at the University of Utah from 2006-08 and president of the Cyprus High School Spinnakers drill team.

Kelson has worked the past four years in corporate partnerships for the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment. She is a graduate of the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management.

A premier performing dance troupe in Utah, the America First Jazz Dancers are entering their 25th year of entertaining Jazz fans. The group consists of 16 dancers who perform at all Jazz home games, as well as make community and charitable appearances, including school assemblies, hospital visits and fundraising events.

Auditions for the 2017-18 squad will be held on July 8, 10, 11 and 13 at West High School. An informational meeting is set for June 14. Detailed information on tryouts is available at https://www.nba.com/jazz/dancers.

– utahjazz.com –