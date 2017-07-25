Junior Jazz Continues Summer Trip

The Utah Jazz announced today that Tony Bradley and Joel Bolomboy will host the second and third weeks, respectively, of this summer’s annual Junior Jazz road trip. The final two weeks begin Monday, July 31 and will take place in 25 cities in Utah and Nevada.

“I’m looking forward to conducting my first Junior Jazz clinics,” said rookie Jazz center Tony Bradley. “I enjoy working with youth and giving back to the community. This trip will not only allow me to do that, but also see a little bit of Utah.”

Bradley will conduct the second week (July 31-Aug. 5) of Junior Jazz clinics in 16 cities in Utah. Bolomboy will conclude the trip (Aug. 9-11) by visiting nine cities in Utah and Nevada.

Bradley, who was selected as the 28th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is participating in his first Junior Jazz road trip. The 6-10 center played one season at the University of North Carolina, where he averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game. The Bartow, Fla., native was named the 2016 Florida Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year while competing for Bartow High School. He also appeared in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic as a senior.

Bolomboy is also participating in his first Junior Jazz road trip having completed his rookie season with the Jazz. Bolomboy has given back to the Salt Lake community in a variety of ways, including participation in the team’s annual hospital visit at Primary Children’s Hospital and hosting multiple basketball clinics throughout the season.

The 2017 Junior Jazz road trip marks the 33rd consecutive year the Jazz have conducted the hour-long basketball clinics for youth in participating Junior Jazz towns across Utah, Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming. This year’s tour will travel more than 3,000 miles to 42 cities in four states and reach more than 2,000 boys and girls.

With more than 1.5 million total participants, Junior Jazz is in its 34th season of award-winning youth basketball that connects communities, friends and families through the love of the game. It is open to youth in kindergarten through 12th grade, and registration for the program can be done through local parks and recreation departments.

Junior Jazz is sponsored by Denny’s, EnergySolutions, Industrial Supply, ROOT SPORTS, Savage Companies, Scheels and University of Utah Health.

For more information on Junior Jazz, visit http://www.utahjazz.com/jrjazz or follow on Twitter (@officialjrjazz).