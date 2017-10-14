Jazz Waive Nazareth Mitrou-Long

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long. Following the move, the roster now stands at 18 players.

Mitrou-Long (6-4, 218, Iowa State) saw action in two preseason games with Utah, averaging 4.0 points and 1.0 assists in 7.0 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old totaled five points on 2-of-4 from the field, one rebound and one assist against Maccabi Haifa on Oct. 4.



During his career at Iowa State, Mitrou-Long appeared in 131 games (83 starts) averaging 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, helping to lead the Cyclones to three Big 12 Championships. He would finish his collegiate career with 260 three-point field goals, the second most in school history, in addition to becoming just one of 11 players ever for Iowa State to tally 1,200 points, 300 rebounds and 200 assists over his career.



Born in Ontario, Canada, Mitrou-Long played high school basketball at Findlay College Prep in Henderson, Nev.