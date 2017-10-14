Jazz Waive Kendall Pollard

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived forward Kendall Pollard. Following the move, the roster now stands at 19.

Pollard (6-6, 230, Dayton) appeared in 26 games (24 starts) as a senior in 2016-17, owning averages of 14.0 points on 52.5 percent from the field, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 25.9 minutes per contest. Named to the 2017 All-Atlantic-10 Third Team, Pollard ranked third in the conference in field goal percentage, helping the squad to a 24-8 record, a conference regular season championship and a NCAA Tournament appearance.

Over his four years at Dayton, Pollard appeared in 125 career games (76 starts) with averages of 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists, helping lead the team to the NCAA Tournament in four-straight seasons (2014-17), including a trip to the 2014 Elite Eight. As a sophomore in 2014-15, the Chicago native earned the Atlantic-10 Most Improved Player Award.

The 22-year-old attended Simeon Career Academy in Chicago and was a member of the 2013, 2012 and 2011 Illinois 4A State Championshipteams.