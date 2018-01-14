Jazz Sign Georges Niang to Two-Way Contract

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Georges Niang (George KNEE-yang) to a two-way contract.

Niang (6-8, 230, Iowa State) most recently joins Utah from the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, where he appeared in 26 games (all starts) and averaged 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes per contest. He also totaled four double-doubles (three point-rebound, one point-assist) and 11 games with 20-or-more points in the G League this season.

Originally selected in the second round (50th overall pick) of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, Niang saw action as a rookie with the team in 23 games, scoring a career-high five points against Brooklyn on Nov. 25, 2016. During the 2016-17 season, he also played in six games (all starts) for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 19.0 points, 7.2 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals.