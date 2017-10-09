Jazz Sign Free Agent Torian Graham

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Torian Graham (pronounced TORE-ee-in). Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Graham (6-5,195, Arizona State) appeared in 33 games (23 starts), averaging 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Sun Devils during the 2016-17 season. He ranked first in the Pac-12 in three-point field goals made per contest (3.3), second in scoring average, seventh in minutes per game (34.8) and his 108 threes on the year were tied for the 14th most in NCAA Division I. Tallying 13 games with 20-or-more points and two games with 30-plus points, Graham garnered a 2017 Pac-12 Honorable Mention following the 2016-17 campaign. Prior to his lone season at Arizona State, he played for two seasons at Chipola Junior College (Fla.), helping the squad to a 26-6 record as a sophomore.

The Durham, N.C. native competed with the Dallas Mavericks entry at the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, seeing action in three contests.

The roster now stands at 20 players.