Jazz Sign Free Agent Taylor Braun

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed free agent guard/forward Taylor Braun. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Braun (6-7, 210, North Dakota State) joins the Jazz most recently having played with ratiopharm Ulm of the German Bundesliga, where he averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 53 games (50 starts) during the 2016-17 season. Prior to his two year stint with ratiopharm Ulm (2015-17), Braun has additional professional experience with Okapi Aalstar of the Basketball League Belgium, where in 2014-15, he appeared in 50 games (49 starts), owning averages of 14.5 points, 4.3 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest.

The Newberg, Ore. native had a four-year career at North Dakota State (2009-14), appearing in 116 career games (107 starts), averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.1 minutes per game. Following his senior season, Braun was named the 2014 Summit League Player of the Year and earned 2014 All-Summit League First Team honors and a 2014 AP Honorable Mention. He averaged a Summit League leading 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals, appearing and starting in 32 games in his final collegiate season. In 2013-14, the 6-7 guard/forward was one of only four NCAA Division I players to lead his team in points scored, rebounds and assists. He also garnered 2013 All-Summit League Second Team honors as a junior and 2012 All-Summit League First Team honors as a sophomore.

Braun left North Dakota State ranked among the school’s all-time top 10 in nine different statistical categories, including fourth in free throws made (454), seventh in points (1,651), eighth in steals (153), ninth in three-pointers (125) and ninth in rebounds (671).

Braun will wear No. 24 for the Jazz. The training camp roster now stands at 20.