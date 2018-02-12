Jazz Recall Tony Bradley from Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has recalled center Tony Bradley from the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. It marked the 13th assignment this season for Bradley (6-10, 248, North Carolina).

The 20-year-old has appeared in eight games this season for Utah, recording a career-high four points and three rebounds at Oklahoma City on Dec. 20. Bradley has also appeared in 19 games (all starts) for the Stars on the year, owning averages of 15.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.