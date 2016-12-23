Jazz Recall Joel Bolomboy from Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has recalled forward Joel Bolomboy from the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA D-League team. He will be available for tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

This marked the sixth assignment this season for Bolomboy (6-9, 235, Weber State). He appeared in one game for the Stars during this stint, recording 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including two three-pointers, 23 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and one assist in 39 minutes against the Texas Legends on Dec. 22. Bolomboy’s 23 rebounds is the second-highest rebound total in an NBA D-League game this season.