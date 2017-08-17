Jazz to Participate in Annual ‘Be Well Utah’

The Utah Jazz will join University of Utah Health, the official healthcare partner of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment and the Jazz, for the 9th annual Be Well Utah – A Family Health Week on Aug. 19-26.

Jazz guard Alec Burks will attend the Farmington Family Night at the Farmington Health Center from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Jazz forwards Joel Bolomboy and Royce O’Neale and the America First Jazz Dancers will attend the culmination of health week at the family health fair. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus. The schedule for Jazz player appearances is Bolomboy from 9:30-11 a.m. and O’Neale from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

All three players will participate in a skills challenge on the sport court with youth in attendance, as well as sign autographs and take pictures with guests.

The health fair is the final event for the Be Well Utah: A Family Health Week and includes complimentary screenings for glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and vision screenings. There will also be family friendly healthy activities and healthy cooking demonstrations.