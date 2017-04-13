Jazz Open 2017 NBA Playoffs April 15 against the Clippers in Los Angeles

The Utah Jazz will open the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers on Sat, April 15 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The game will be televised by ROOT Sports and will also be broadcast live on the Jazz Radio Network.



The Jazz will be making their 26th NBA Playoff appearance in franchise history, having advanced to the Conference Semifinals 14 times, Western Conference Finals six times, and the NBA Finals twice. Utah also clinched the Northwest Division for the ninth time in team’s history.

This will mark the third time the Jazz and Clippers have met in a playoff series, with Utah winning each of the previous two encounters. Both of those series also came in first round matchups, with the second-seeded Jazz eliminating the seventh-seed Clippers 3-2 in 1992, and then 3-0 in 1997 in a one vs. eight opening round.

