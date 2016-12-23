Jazz Look to get Back on Track vs. Toronto

The Jazz will conclude their pre-Christmas schedule when they host the Toronto Raptors tonight at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and you can watch the game on ROOT SPORTS (XFINITY 693, DirecTV 683-1, DISH 451, Hopper 412-39).

The Raptors (20-8) currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, only 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Toronto relies heavily on its All-Star duo of point guard Kyle Lowry and shooting guard DeMar DeRozan. Lowry averages 21.3 points and 7.4 assists per game, while DeRozan ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring at 27.9 points per game. Together, they’re the second-highest-scoring backcourt in the NBA (behind only Portland’s Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum).

Center Jonas Valanciunas and former Jazz forward DeMarre Carroll are also important players for the Raptors.

The Jazz (18-12) are looking to get back on track after two straight losses.

Rudy Gobert has logged nine straight double-doubles for the Jazz, and he’s leading the NBA with a field goal percentage of 69.7.

Gordon Hayward leads the team with a career-high scoring average of 22.0 points per game.

Rodney Hood (illness) is a game-time decision tonight.

George Hill (toe) will miss his 12th straight game, while Danté Exum (left knee tendonitis) is scheduled to miss at least the next week. Alec Burks (ankle) has not yet played this season.