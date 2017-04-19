Jazz Issue Fraud Alert for 2017 NBA Playoff Tickets

The Utah Jazz have issued a single-game ticket fraud alert for Round 1, Home Game 1 and Home Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Fans are being warned of purchasing fraudulent tickets from a non-verified third party and reminded that only tickets purchased from authorized outlets guarantee entry to Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Fans seeking to attend Round 1, Home Game 1 and Home Game 2 are encouraged to purchase tickets at utahjazz.com, with no online fees, the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office (located on 100 South across the street from the John Stockton and Karl Malone statues), any Smith’s Tix outlet or by phone at (801) 355-SEAT.

The official ticket resale partner for Jazz tickets is Flash Seats (https://jazz.flashseats.com), where fans can sell or transfer tickets securely and conveniently. Tickets purchased from any other source may not be valid. The Jazz are not able to honor, replace or refund invalid tickets.

The Jazz will face the L.A. Clippers in Round 1, Home Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. Round 1, Home Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m.