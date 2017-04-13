Jazz to Host NBA Playoff Games on April 21, 23

The 2017 NBA Playoffs are back in Salt Lake City, and the home of the Utah Jazz will be ready to host First Round home games at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 with special T-shirts, rally towels and post-season activities.

The Jazz are the fifth-seeded team in the Western Conference and will play the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, who will host Games 1 and 2 in the best-of-seven series. The Jazz will have homecourt advantage for overall Games 3 and 4 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. If necessary, the Jazz could also host a home playoff game on Friday, April 28.

Single-game tickets for the first two Jazz home games of the 2017 NBA Playoffs are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $29 and are available at utahjazz.com, with no online fees, the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office (located on 100 South across the street from the John Stockton and Karl Malone statues), any Smith’s Tix outlet or by phone at (801) 355-SEAT. There is an eight ticket limit per person. Hospitality packages, group tickets and suites are also available by calling (801) 355-DUNK.

“Jazz fans will feel our passion for the playoffs with some special activities when they attend games at Vivint Smart Home Arena,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz. “We have the best fans in the NBA, and we know it will be an energized and enthusiastic crowd for the return of playoff basketball to Salt Lake City.

White “Take Note” T-shirts, presented by Castrol Oil and America First Credit Union, and matching rally towels will be placed on each chair at the 19,911-seat facility for fans to wear during the first two home playoff games.

A massive 101-foot wide by 65-foot high foot banner will be unfurled by the fans over three sections of the lower bowl prior to tip-off. New playoff logos and graphics will adorn the building windows and concourse signage. A movie premiere-like searchlight will shine in the sky above the downtown arena.

Prior to the playoff home opener, fans can show their Jazz pride with a “Gordon Hayward” or “Rudy Gobert” haircut from select barbershops. Haircuts are available on April 20-21 at three locations. Haircuts will be free -- compliments of the Jazz -- for fans who post photos from the barbershops on social media with the #TakeNote hashtag.

Both “Hayward” and “Gobert” stylized haircuts are available at Taylor Andrews Academy at at 9052 South 1510 West in West Jordan and Joseph Lucero’s Barbershop at either 2696 South 500 East in South Salt Lake or 2530 West 4700 South (#B7) in Taylorsville during regular business hours.

The Jazz will be making their 26th NBA Playoff appearance in franchise history, having advanced to the Conference Semifinals 14 times, Western Conference Finals six times, and the NBA Finals twice. Utah also clinched the Northwest Division for the ninth time in team’s history.