Jazz to Host Mini-Camp at Zions Bank Basketball Center

The Utah Jazz will host a mini-camp on June 9 and 10 at Zions Bank Basketball Center, with 25 free-agent invitees scheduled to participate. Over the past four summers, the Jazz have invited 108 free-agents, with 16 players appearing on an NBA roster.

The Jazz will hold both morning and evening workouts on Friday and one morning workout on Saturday.

A mini-camp media availability with Jazz Director of Pro Player Personnel David Fredman and Jazz Director of Scouting/Salt Lake City Stars Vice President of Basketball Operations Bart Taylor will take place on Friday following the first session, and media members in attendance will be permitted to shoot B-roll footage of the workout during this time. The participating players will not be available for interviews. Media members are encouraged to arrive by 10:45 a.m.

*The mini-camp is not open to the public.

The current roster for the mini-camp is listed below. The roster includes 20 players who played in the NBA D-League during the 2016-17 season.