Jazz to host fan fest before games on Saturday, Monday

After splitting two games in Oklahoma, the Utah Jazz will be back in Salt Lake City for Round 1 home games on Saturday (at 8pm MT) and Monday (at 8:30pm MT).

Beginning 2.5 hours before each game, the team will host a fan fest on the plaza outside Vivint Smart Home Arena. Fans are invited to come out and watch customized sneaker artist Salvador Amezcua—better known as Kickstradomis—as he paints a special Jazz-themed shoe for a fan giveaway (Saturday only). Jazz playoff apparel and merchandise will also be available in a pop-up Utah Jazz Team Store, and additional areas will have a beer garden, face painters, balloon artists, sign makers and DJ music.

The Utah Jazz television broadcast set, featuring hosts Alema Harrington and Thurl Bailey, will be relocated to the plaza.

Inside the arena, the popular City Edition court and uniforms will be featured for Saturday’s game. Gold, orange and red T-shirts will be placed on each chair for fans to wear in a southern Utah-themed kaleidoscope. Monday’s game will be a white out with T-shirts for the fans.

Tickets for both games are on sale now at utahjazz.com and ticketmaster.com, through the Utah Jazz mobile app, or at the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office. Ticketmaster is the official ticket resale partner for Utah Jazz tickets, providing fans with a safe and secure marketplace to buy, sell and transfer verified tickets. Tickets purchased from any other source may not be valid.