Jazz to Host Bear’s Sock Drive

November 28 is #GivingTuesday, a global day devoted to giving back to help others, and the Utah Jazz are asking fans to join the movement by participating in Jazz Bear’s Sock Drive.

The organization will be collecting new, adult socks for the homeless beginning at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and continuing through the Jazz-Denver Nuggets game that evening.

Fans who bring a donation to Vivint Smart Home Arena will receive a pair of tickets to the Jazz-Nuggets contest. The giveaway is for one pair of tickets per person, subject to availability. Donations can be made in the America First Atrium where The Zone Sports Network (97.5 FM, 1280 AM) will be broadcasting live from noon-6 p.m.

Fans already planning to attend the Jazz vs. Nuggets game are encouraged to bring a new package of socks to receive a voucher for $5 off any purchase of $20 or more at the Utah Jazz Team Store. A game ticket to the contest is required for eligibility.

All of the socks collected will be donated to the Road Home, which lists socks as an urgent need for its clientele who are experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County and along the Wasatch Front.