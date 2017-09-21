Jazz to Hold Scrimmage at Hill Air Force Base

The Utah Jazz announced today that they are taking their annual intrasquad scrimmage to a military base. In support of the organization’s Hoops for Troops initiatives, the team will play a simulated game at Hill Air Force Base for military members on Friday, Sept. 29 beginning at 2 p.m.

“We are proud to host this year’s scrimmage at Hill Air Force Base,” said Utah Jazz President Steve Starks. “Sharing our open practice with the service men and women is a small way for the Jazz to show our gratitude for the selfless sacrifices they make in serving our country.”

This will be the first time the franchise has hosted this event on a military base and second consecutive year the scrimmage has been played outside Vivint Smart Home Arena. Last year, the Jazz surprised the student body at Granger High School in West Valley City, playing a game on the Lancers’ home floor at a school assembly.

This year’s game will be played in front of active military members and their families, allowing them a first look at the 2017-18 team in action. At the conclusion of the event, Jazz personnel will present Hill Air Force Base with a team signed basketball as well as a donation to Operation Warm Heart, which provides financial assistance to Airmen in need.

“We're excited to have the Jazz players visit Hill and get a sneak peek at the upcoming season,” said Col. Jennifer Hammerstedt, 75th Air Base Wing commander at Hill Air Force Base. “The team has been a great partner in the 'Commitment to Service' campaign and we wish them all the best on the court this year.”

Hill Air Force Base is an Air Force Material Command base located in northern Utah. It is the Air Force’s second largest base by population and geographical size and is home to many operational and support missions. Located in Utah’s west desert, the airspace is situated over 2.3 million acres of land and contains the largest block of overland contiguous special-use airspace in the continental United States.

This season, Hoops for Troops Week will take place Nov. 7-15. In previous years, the Jazz have supported the military through a variety of events, including military homecomings, re-enlistment ceremonies at Jazz games, refurbishing the gymnasium at the George E. Whalen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and working side-by-side with local, active military members at the Utah Food Bank.