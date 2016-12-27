Jazz Face Lakers Tuesday Night

The Jazz will look to get back on track in Los Angeles tonight when they take on the Lakers in a post-Christmas matchup.

The Jazz (18-13) have beaten the Lakers (12-22) twice so far this season—a 96-89 victory in Utah’s home opener on October 28; and a 107-101 down-to-the-wire win in Los Angeles on December 5.

Sixth man Louis Williams leads the Lakers in scoring at 18.7 ppg. He scored 38 points against the Jazz and almost single-handedly kept the Lakers in the game in the teams’ last meeting.

Jordan Clarkson (14.3 ppg) also comes off the bench for the Lakers, while forward Julius Randle averages 12.8 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles’ starting backcourt—D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young—did not play against the Jazz on December 5 due to injuries. Both are healthy and scheduled to play tonight.

The Jazz have lost three straight games (to Golden State, Sacramento and Toronto).

Gordon Hayward leads the team in scoring at 22.0 ppg (a career-high mark for him), whie Rudy Gobert averages a double-double with 12.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Gobert leads the NBA in FG% (.698) and ranks second in blocks per game (2.6).

Joe Ingles leads the league in 3-Point FG% (.477).

George Hill (toe), Danté Exum (knee) and Alec Burks (ankle) will remain out of the lineup for the Jazz.