Jazz Coach Johnnie Bryant to Participate in First Basketball Without Borders Camp in Israel

Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant will serve as a coach during the 16th edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Europe. BWB Europe 2017 will be held Aug. 13-16 in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and at The Wingate Institute in Netanya, marking the first time that the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Israel.

Bryant, who is entering his fourth season as a Jazz assistant coach, will join a group of NBA, WNBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches in conducting camps for the top 62 boys and girls ages 17 and under from 22 countries.

The Oakland, Calif., native participated in the first Basketball Without Borders Africa Camp in Angola last summer. Bryant played collegiate basketball at the University of Utah and graduated with dual bachelor’s degrees in human development and family studies and sports management; played one season professionally with Telemotive Muenchen, Germany; founded Bryant Sports Academy, a unique skills development program, in 2009; and then joined the Jazz in the summer of 2012 as a player development assistant.

BWB Europe 2017 will bring together hundreds of youth from Christian, Druze, Jewish, Muslim and other communities for a series of community events, including workshops on cultural understanding, clinics focused on basketball skill development, and team-building and leadership sessions.

BWB has reached more than 2,860 participants from 134 countries and territories since 2001, with 46 campers drafted into the NBA. This year’s BWB schedule also featured an inaugural BWB Americas camp in the Bahamas, while new Jazzman Thabo Sefolosha took part in the 15th edition of BWB Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa.