Jazz, Bees Holiday Ticket Packages Available Now

SALT LAKE CITY (November 17, 2017) – The Utah Jazz and Salt Lake Bees invite fans to give the gift of basketball or baseball this season with Holiday Ticket Packages, which are on sale now.

The Jazz have four different holiday ticket package options available, with prices starting as low as $45 that include tickets to select Jazz home games and gift cards for Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres or Fanzz sports stores.

The holiday ticket packages are (price listed is for upper bowl seating, lower bowl ticket options available):

Fast Break ($45) – 2 tickets to 1 Jazz game, 2 tickets to 1 Stars game, $10 Fanzz gift card

Alley-Oop ($55) – 2 tickets to 1 Jazz game, 2 tickets to 1 Stars game, $20 Megaplex gift card

3-Pointer ($100) – 2 tickets to 3 Jazz games, 2 tickets to 1 Stars game, $20 Fanzz gift card

Buzzer-Beater ($120) – 2 tickets to Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Dec. 30 OR Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors game on Jan. 30, plus 2 tickets to 1 additional Jazz game, 2 tickets to 1 Stars game, $10 Fanzz gift card

Fans can choose from the following seven Jazz home games, which are subject to availability: New Orleans Pelicans, Jan. 3; Indiana Pacers, Jan. 15; New York Knicks, Jan. 19; L.A. Clippers, Jan. 20; San Antonio Spurs, Feb. 12; Portland Trail Blazers, Feb. 23; and Houston Rockets, Feb. 26.

Utah Jazz holiday ticket packages can be purchased at www.utahjazz.com/holidays, by phone at (801) 355-DUNK or by visiting the Jazz kiosk at City Creek Center Nov. 17-Dec. 31.

The Salt Lake Bees have three holiday ticket package options to choose from:

Four (4) Bees ticket vouchers to any 2018 Bees home game (except July 4 and July 24), $20 Fanzz gift card - $49

6 Bees vouchers to any 2018 Bees home game (except July 4 and July 24), $20 Megaplex gift card - $69

Bees Holiday Mini Plan includes great seats to the 10 best games on the 2018 schedule, $20 Fanzz gift card - $99

Salt Lake Bees holiday packs can be purchased by phone at (801) 325-BEES or online atwww.slbees.com.