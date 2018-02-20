Jazz Assign Naz Mitrou-Long to Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team assigned guard Naz Mitrou-Long to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, this morning for practice and subsequently recalled him to the Jazz this afternoon. It marked the second assignment this season since Mitrou-Long signed a 10-day contract with Utah on Feb. 11,

Mitrou-Long (6-4, 218, Iowa State) has appeared in 33 games (28 starts) for the Stars this season, averaging 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest. He originally signed a two-way contract with the Jazz on Dec. 23, appearing in one game with Utah, tallying three points at Denver on Dec. 26.