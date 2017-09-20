J-Note Unveil & Public Open House

After more than 25 years as the premier sports and entertainment venue in Salt Lake City, a new era at Vivint Smart Home Arena begins Tuesday (September 26) as the Miller Family unveils an iconic Utah Jazz statue on the plaza and holds a public open house to showcase the $125 million renovation on all six levels to enhance the guest experience.

All fans are invited to attend this event.

The unveiling ceremony for the statue is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the arena’s northeast plaza, with free, self-guided tours of the arena beginning immediately afterward.

An illuminated navy, green and gold J-Note, measuring 14-feet high and 21-feet wide, will be revealed on the outside, while on the inside, visitors will be able to take self-guided walking tours of the arena, featuring the 12,000-square-foot atrium with an exclusive Jazz Team Store, redesigned lower and upper bowl concourses with new fully cushioned seats in the bowl, destination dining restaurants, and upgraded Jazz locker room facilities.

The first scheduled event in the renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena is the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert on September 27 followed by a full array of Jazz games; upcoming shows from Katy Perry, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters and The Killers; and special events ranging from the Harlem Globetrotters to Disney on Ice. The arena hosts more than 100 events and 1.8 million guests every year.

Updated renderings and videos of Vivint Smart Home Arena are available at Arena Rising and presented by Rocky Mountain Power.