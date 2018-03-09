Social Side Out: Jazz Fans Share Their Stories For International Women's Day

Thursday March 8 was International Women's Day. Here at the Utah Jazz, we celebrated by sharing our players' perspective on the women in their lives, honored our owner—Gail Miller—and asked our female fans to share their stories.





To our fans--those who support, inspire and make us who we are as a unifying force in the community--we want to thank you. We want to share our female fans' stories. What's yours?#NBAVoices #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/doN93YVqgN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 8, 2018

Gail Miller is in rare company as a female owner of a sports franchise. We're lucky to have her set the tone for the organization.#NBAVoices #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/uYJ8XlEUaR — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 8, 2018

#nbavoices #iwd2018 huge NBA fan!!! Favorite moment at @utahjazz game courtside with hubby and great friends and our kids seeing us on tv from home calling us so excited. Will never forget that experience pic.twitter.com/3d7MYwDfL0 — Jenni Hogan (@jennihogan) March 8, 2018

Transplant from MT - so college b-ball was my realm. Started dating & married @ScottyRein92, unwavering Jazz fan from age 6ish - thru ALL the great and hard. He brought me to my first game and I was SOLD. The “little engine that could” team inspires in so many ways. #TakeNote — Cindy Reinhard (@montanareinhard) March 8, 2018

And I drew wildly embarrassing things like this- that I saved- for some reason.

(You might get beat up by just looking at this picture. I was THAT tough..) pic.twitter.com/Hydn5NLMrN — Sara Hildebrand (@CapaXildebrand) March 8, 2018

Also I may not work in the sports field (hopefully one day with the Jazz!), but I feel like I am heard in this fandom. Thanks for this tweet @utahjazz and thanks for having a community that women like me can share their voice to inspire and make a change! #NBAVoices #IWD2018 — Yunnie (@yunniekim) March 8, 2018

When John Stockton made the game winning shot to send the Jazz to the finals, my parents packed me and @kirknielson in the car and we drove to SLC to welcome the team home. The Jazz have been a huge part of my family's life and now mine. I can hardly wait for games to get here! — Kati Nickl (@kdn823) March 8, 2018

When I was like 4 or 5 my dad started taking me to Jazz games. I’ve been the biggest fan in my family ever since. Watching the games brings back all my childhood memories of cheering and screaming at the top of my lungs. I’ll always be a die hard Jazz Fan! — Emili Jones (@emili_jones) March 8, 2018

Soy mujer. Me gustan los @utahjazz y he tenido que justificarme cada partido. Esa es mi historia. Me gustaría ser aficionada al basket sin tener que darle explicaciones a ningún hombre. Y que los Jazz llegarán a Playoffs. #TakeNote — Becca Tiranachos (@BeccaTiranachos) March 8, 2018

When I was a kid, my Grandpa inspired me with his love for the game of basketball. I then latched on to the Utah Jazz and never looked back. So many amazing memories are associated with the game. My love for the Utah Jazz will never go away. It's my happy. — McKoye Mecham (@RealMcKoye) March 8, 2018

I was 10 years old the season that Stockton hit “The Shot”. I still remember it like yesterday. My dad strung out Christmas lights on our roof spelling out “Go Jazz” when we went to the finals that year. I’ve been a huge fan ever since. Love the Jazz, and Jazz twitter is awesome — Ash (@Silverarrow82) March 8, 2018

My mom is the one who got me into Jazz basketball when I was really young. She’s always been a diehard fan and raised me to be one too. Jazz basketball is the biggest thing we bond over now— especially Mother-daughter dates to games. Jazz basketball is a big part of who we are! — Sarah (@Jazzbug20) March 8, 2018

Best memories were going to the games when I was little with my big blue finger and binoculars as we would sit in the nose bleeds and being the smallest cheerleader in the stands. Or when I attended a play off game last year, best experience ever. — katie (@katiemcarling) March 8, 2018

Play Jr. Jazz this year. Picked #45 for her Jersey because Donovan is her favorite player (with Jingles and Rudy close behind) and because she shares the same last name. And since she signed up, when we go to the games, we talk about how the Jazz play and how she can emulate... — Bentley Mitchell (@bentleyjmitch) March 8, 2018

But the best thing about her being a Jazz fan happened over the last couple of months. When Gail Miller announced that she would be matching donations for the homeless shelter, my daughter heard about it and was so moved by that, she decided to donate her allowance... — Bentley Mitchell (@bentleyjmitch) March 8, 2018

Not only has she taken great pride in it and found a lot of happiness in it, but she’s become a better person and helped our community because of it. What my daughter did follows Gail’s and LHM’s example of trying to go about doing good until there’s too much good In the world — Bentley Mitchell (@bentleyjmitch) March 8, 2018

STH since I was four. My mom woke me up at 5am at 11 months old to go enter tickets for the finals. But my favorite memory with my mom is when Boozer hit a big shot in Game 7 of the 2007 Rockets series and my mom got so excited her fingernail cut me. #StillHaveTheScar — McCade Pearson (@McCadeP8) March 8, 2018

As a proud father of two daughters, little else in life puts a smile on my face more than hearing, "Dad, will you take me to the next Jazz game please?" My daughters will be strong women one day, and they are the light of my life. They're happy, beautiful Jazz fans. — fletch f fletch (@GoGoGaryUnicorn) March 8, 2018

Being a jazz fan means more to me than just being a sports fan. It’s being a part of something bigger, of belonging to something no matter who you are. Even when life has given me all it’s got, being a member of the jazz family is one thing I can count on. #NBAVoices #IWD2018 — Rachel Salisbury (@rachel_salz) March 8, 2018

I won a chance to be a ball girl at a Jazz game when I was a kid. I will never forget what it was like to watch the game sitting right under the basket. Fan for life after that. — Amber Spek (@AmberESpek) March 8, 2018

I’m in the middle of my second year as a season ticket holder. It’s been such a fun way to spend quality time with so many people I love. Plus I’ve made some new friends too! It’s a blast to be so invested in the same thing as so many other people! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/oPHCaf4Bcd — Emily Wilson (@emwil11) March 8, 2018

Years ago I came home from a meeting to find @acox_abby and all 4 kids watching the @utahjazz. One of my favorite family moments. #NBAVoices #IWD2018 #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/jNp1gFoJ2C — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) March 8, 2018

I frequently stayed up past my bedtime watching Jazz games. 20 years later and I have the same bad habit. pic.twitter.com/2weUxay87x — alyssa sorenson (@lyssorenson) March 8, 2018

i don’t think i have EVER enjoyed being a @utahjazz fan more than i have enjoyed it this season. the team, the players, the heart, the passion, the friendships, and the respect for each other is a joy to watch. there is truly NO better team in the @nba than the jazz. #takenote — Brooklyn Sanders (@bklynsan) March 8, 2018

This was a response I got from my wife in regards to planning our Valentine's date. I love how she's embraced this team. #NBAVoices #IWD2018 @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/DvMlGvQ53t — Austen (@_aus_10_) March 8, 2018

Raising more fans for Jazz Nation! I grew up a Jazz fan. Sharing it with my kidlets. My 13 yr old daughter & I don't miss a game. If there is a Jazz game on, Mom gets the TV. They're excellent at shouting D-fense! (even my 2 yr old) Warms my Jazz heart!! #IWD2018 #TakeNote — Kelli Roper (@KelliRoper1) March 8, 2018

When I was 7, I had the opportunity to run a pick and roll with Stockton at a Jr Jazz event. I have been playing ever since. I'm a lifetime Jazz fan & 2 year season ticket holder, soon to be 3. I love the unity the Jazz bring to the state, women and men! We all cheer on our Jazz! — El Jay (@LJoyce11) March 8, 2018

Growing up (and still to this day) my dad has always made it a priority to watch the jazz games. We still text and call each there about the games. My dad taught me to play and taught me how to be a fan — k (@kelseygracehull) March 8, 2018

It's a favorite date night for me and my 2 girls :) pic.twitter.com/FnLqGPuFY3 — Brady Withers (@freddyfromutah) March 8, 2018

I’ve been a jazz fan my whole life! Started playing Jr Jazz with my mom as the coach. She taught me so much about basketball. I went to jazz games with my dad when I was little. Now my sisters and I go to the jazz games together whenever we get the chance! #GoJazz #IWD2018 — Paige Arnold (@deige22) March 8, 2018

I remember my parents running in the room and grabbing us out of bed when Stockton hit “the shot” and the entire neighborhood was cheering, screaming, banging pots and pans. Surreal. It made me want to play basketball and this lady never missed a game. pic.twitter.com/y5ZmtKSixg — Yo (@ylopez0305) March 8, 2018

About 10 games so far this year. pic.twitter.com/zATeGDYUUa — Kameron Kasparian (@Kamsparian) March 8, 2018

Basketball (and the Jazz especially) was the one thing that my late grandma and I both shared a strong passion for. So many games watched together, chats about favorite players and hated rivals. Was our strongest bond. I miss her everyday and think of her often during Jazz games! — Thiccy Rubio (@CowhideGlobe) March 9, 2018

I was 14. I wasn't allowed yet to go to parties with boys & didn't have a lot of girl friends that loved the Jazz as much as I did, so my parents let me host my first "boy/girl party" and we watched this game. It was the first of many epic Jazz parties. https://t.co/oWW70fDSm6 — Jessica B (@YFanGirl_JB) March 9, 2018

My grandma is the #1 and maybe the sole reason I became a jazz fan at such a young age. She took me to jazz games and got her son who is my uncle to let me be a jr ball boy at multiple games. I loved seeing how she couldn’t sit down and would pace in close games. She got intense pic.twitter.com/7uWP9N7axo — Devmandude (@devon_barber) March 9, 2018

My mom fell in love with basketball when she came to America from Korea, she even called in sick from work so we could watch the jazz take on the bulls during the finals. Love her so much #takenote pic.twitter.com/YppXAyaTCW — sage (@sage_sunhee) March 9, 2018

1992, Jazz vs. Bulls, triple OT. The game had gone well past my bedtime (I was 11) I snuck my Walkman into bed and listened. I got caught due to cheering as the second overtime ended. Instead of getting mad my dad let me come out and watch the end of the game with him. @utahjazz — Rachel Decker (@deckershimai) March 9, 2018