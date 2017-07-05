Game Recap—Spurs 81, Celtics 70

Day 2 of the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League tipped of with a bang as the San Antonio Spurs took down the Boston Celtics 81-70 Wednesday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

San Antonio's Bryn Forbes scored 14 points in the first half ... and then kept on going. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the second-year point guard—who appeared in 36 games for the Spurs last season—had 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting. He added three assists and three steals, and he shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range.

Bryn's first quarter pic.twitter.com/37iI6rbQZa — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 5, 2017

Davis Bertans added 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting (including 4-for-8 from 3-point range) in 27 minutes for the Spurs in the win.

No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum had his second straight big game for the Celtics, scoring 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting. He added 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes.

Tatum takes off again pic.twitter.com/ZMUioRqKfB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 5, 2017

The Spurs will take on the 76ers at 5 p.m. on Thursday night, while Boston will face Utah at 7 p.m. in the final game of the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League.

Notable

Abdel Nader (13 points) was the only other Boston player to score in double figures. ... San Antonio shot 46.4 percent (13-for-28) from 3-point range. ... No. 29 overall pick Derrick White scored 10 points off the bench for the Spurs. ... Second-year point guard Dejounte Murray shot 0-for-10 from the field, but he still contributed five points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 21 minutes for the Spurs.