Game Recap—Sixers 94, Spurs 86

The Philadelphia 76ers got the final day of the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League rolling with a 94-86 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

The Sixers trailed by as many as 11 points, but erased that deficit with a strong fourth quarter where they outscored the Spurs 26-16.

Isaiah Miles led Philadelphia with 18 points, while Jonah Bolden (the No. 36 pick in the 2017 draft) finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Isaiah Miles up and under for the lead! #SummerSixers pic.twitter.com/PqlRqrKhoH — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 7, 2017

Point guard Bryn Forbes (21 points) once again led the Spurs in scoring. In three games this week, Forbes averaged 21.3 points.

No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz and shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot did not play for the Sixers. Point guard Dejounte Murray sat out for the Spurs.

Livio Jean-Charles added six points off the bench for the Spurs, including a coast-to-coast transition dunk. Jean-Charles added two steals in 12 minutes.

Both teams are now heading to the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where they'll face each other again on Sunday.

Notable

Brandon Austin scored 15 points off the bench for the Sixers. Philadelphia outscored San Antonio 66-33 in bench points. ... Cory Jefferson (11 points) was the only other Spurs player to score in double figures. ... Furkan Korkmaz finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in the win for the Sixers. ... The Spurs committed 25 turnovers, which led to 31 Philadelphia points.