Game Recap—Jazz 81, Suns 97

Without the help of Donovan Mitchell and Joel Bolomboy, the Jazz took on the Phoenix Suns last night, losing 97-81 and adding another loss to Utah’s 0-4 record here at Las Vegas Summer League 2017.

A bright spot from the evening was Eric Griffin’s 18 point, 10 rebound, 3 assist, and 1 steal performance. Devondrick Walker and Spencer Butterfield also had notable performances putting up a combined 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah will have a day of rest today as they will play their final game tomorrow against the Milwaukee Bucks at 4:00 PM MT on ESPNU.