Game Recap—Jazz 81, Grizzlies 84

by Nick Bolerjack
Posted: Jul 11, 2017

After a very hard fought battle against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Utah Jazz came up short 84-81 in overtime. The big story of the night was Donovan Mitchell’s 37-point performance which so far, is a Las Vegas Summer League-high. Mitchell didn’t just score, he racked up 8 steals on top of his fantastic scoring display. Eric Griffin managed to put up a double-double, scoring 12 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals.

Even though the Jazz have yet to get a win here in Las Vegas, Utah fans are very hopeful after watching the potential these up-and-coming NBA prospects are showing fans back home.

The Jazz will fall to 0-3 and will begin tournament play tomorrow. The upcoming tournament schedule has not been announced but will be published shortly as regular Summer League play concludes tonight.

 

