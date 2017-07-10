Game Recap—Jazz 67, Clippers 86

A Donovan Mitchell-less Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers last night after going 25/70 from the field and shooting 21% from behind the 3-point line. Tony Bradley put up 16 points and grabbed 9 boards. Devondrick Walker notably scored 12 points while tallying 2 steals.

The Clippers shooting was just too much for the Jazz to handle as they shot 50% from the field and behind the arc. LA will improve to 2-0 here in Vegas.

Utah will get a much needed day off today after playing four games in five days. Shooting and rebounding will no doubt be their focus of improvement leading into this week’s tournament play.

Our next matchup is against the Memphis Grizzlies (2-0) on Tuesday at 5:30 PM MT as the Jazz will look to get their first win in Sin City.