Game Recap—Jazz 63, Trail Blazers 72

The Utah Jazz began their 2017 Las Vegas Summer League campaign against the Portland Trail Blazers at the COX Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. Utah struggled early, scoring only 12 points in the first quarter, but had a strong second quarter giving them a 32-30 lead at the half. Portland’s third quarter push is what propelled the Blazers ahead, outscoring the Jazz 24 to 12 in the third.

Donovan Mitchell led the team with 19 points, 4 steals, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds while Spencer Butterfield threw in 11 points along with Tony Bradley's 10 points. The Jazz shot 31% from the field and 20% from behind the arc. Utah will need to address their rebounding and has to find a way to get to the line. The Jazz were out rebounded 43-32 and only had 10 free throw attempts.

Utah will look to regroup as they gear up for the Los Angeles Clippers who are coming off a 96-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tip-off against the Clippers begins tomorrow at 6:00 PM MT on NBA TV.