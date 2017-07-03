Game Preview: Spurs vs. Jazz

The Utah Jazz will tip off their Summer League schedule with a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. tonight.

Tonight’s game will give Jazz fans their first chance to see rookies Donovan Mitchell (the No. 13 overall pick), Tony Bradley (the No. 28 overall pick) and Nigel Williams-Goss (the No. 55 overall pick) in action.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Louisville, has been busy creating a buzz around Salt Lake City.

The Jazz targeted Mitchell after his workout for the team on May 27, and they were able to get him by trading the No. 24 overall pick plus forward Trey Lyles (the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft) to the Denver Nuggets. Mitchell, who has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals as a sophomore last season. He also made 2.4 threes per game.

Bradley, a 6-foot-11 center, played only 14.6 minutes per game as a freshman on North Carolina’s stacked national championship-winning team. He made the most of his time, though, averaging 7.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game. The Jazz traded picks No. 30 and 42 to move up and select Bradley.

Williams-Goss averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a junior last season, and he was named to the All-American Second Team after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game.

The Utah Jazz Summer League will also provide a chance for guard Danté Exum, who’s been training in Utah since the season ended, and second-year forward Joel Bolomboy to shine.

The Spurs’ roster is highlighted by No. 29 overall pick Derrick White, who averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists at the University of Colorado last season. The 6-foot-5 guard was named First Team All-Pac-12.

Second-year point guard Dejounte Murray (the No. 29 pick in the 2016 draft), along with Davis Bertans and Bryn Forbes, will also take the floor for the Spurs.

The Jazz-Spurs game will be broadcast by both NBATV and KJZZ Television, and streamed live on utahjazz.com.