Game Preview—Sixers vs. Spurs

The Spurs are coming off an 81-70 win over the Celtics last night. Point guard Bryn Forbes scored 31 points and shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range, while 6-foot-10 sniper Davis Bertans added 14 points and shot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Rookie guard Derrick White (the No. 29 overall pick) has averaged 11.5 points off the bench during San Antonio’s two summer league games.

The Sixers are led by No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, who’s averaging 20 points per game this week. Last night, Fultz scored 13 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Sixers cut Utah’s lead from 24 to one before the Jazz secured a 100-94 victory.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Alex Poythress and Jonah Bolden are also having standout weeks for the 76ers.

Summer league tickets are still available, with prices starting at $8 for a one-day pass. To reserve your seats, visit utahjazz.com/summerleague or go to the University of Utah box office at the Huntsman Center.

The game will be broadcast by NBATV and streamed live on utahjazz.com.