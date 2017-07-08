Game Preview—Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

It’s hot here as we ramp up the Las Vegas Summer League at COX Pavilion on the Campus of UNLV. Our first opponent -- the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM MST.

Donovan Mitchell dominated the Utah Jazz Summer League and made a name for himself quickly becoming a fan favorite. We look forward to seeing what he can do here in Vegas. Joel Bolomboy sat out the last game against the Boston Celtics, but will be playing during the Las Vegas Summer League. Tyrone Wallace (Salt Lake City Stars) will show his skills in Vegas as Well.

While it’s fun to watch teams win in the summer league, the Portland Trail Blazers remind us that it’s about development. “It’s all about player development” said Stotts. We will have the opportunity to see Blazer rookies Zach Collins (10th pick) and Caleb Swanigan (26th pick) get on the court for their NBA debut.

Catch the game on ESPNU & CSNNWHD.