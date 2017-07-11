Game Preview—Jazz vs. Grizzlies

With a break yesterday (Monday July 10, 2017), the Utah Jazz will be coming into their game this afternoon well rested and ready to play against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 2-0 in the Vegas Summer League with Jarell Martin and Wayne Selden Jr. leading their team in points. They are coming of an 81:75 win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, so they will be well rested as well.

The Jazz will need to slow those two down in order to get some stops and come out with a victory. You can catch the game on ESPNU at 2:30 PM MST.