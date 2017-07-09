Game Preview—Jazz vs. Clippers

It’s Day 2 here in Las Vegas and with the unfortunate fall to the Portland Trailblazers late afternoon yesterday, the Utah Jazz are looking good to take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight.

Brice Johnson of the Los Angeles Clippers had a great game on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers finishing with 23 points at 66.7 FG%. The Jazz look to stop them by increasing their rebounding, defense, and FG% as they take on the Clippers this evening.

“... I told them that it was my bad… You can’t go 8 and 26 and expect to win a game. Other guys were wide open and I didn’t hit them.” Donovan Mitchell said after the loss against Portland. While looking to increase his Field Goal percentage, Donovan is all about team play and camaraderie.

You can catch the game tonight at 6:00 PM MST on NBATV.