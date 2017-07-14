Game Preview—Jazz vs. Bucks

As the Utah Jazz close out their Vegas Summer League experience, they are facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks today at 4:00 PM MST on ESPNU

For the Bucks, Rashad Vaughn is coming off a 21 point game with 7 for 12 shooting against their eventual loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Jazz will need to look to close he and DJ Wilson - who finished with 17 points and 8 rebounds - out if they want to keep the game at their pace.

The Jazz will continue to look to Eric Griffin - who had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday Night - to finish the Summer League strong, and hopefully come out with a win this afternoon.