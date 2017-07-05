Game Preview—Jazz vs. 76ers

The Utah Jazz will be back in action tonight when they face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell (the No. 13 overall pick) had a strong professional debut on Monday night, leading all scorers with 23 points as the Jazz beat the Spurs 87-74. Mitchell added two rebounds, five assists and three steals in 25 minutes.

Danté Exum scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half and finished the game with six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

No. 28 overall pick Tony Bradley had eight points, five rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes, while No. 55 pick Nigel Williams-Goss did not see any action. He is, though, expected to play tonight.

The Sixers, who fell to the Celtics 89-88 on Monday, are led by No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, who scored 17 points and blocked three shots in his first professional game.

Second-year guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Boston, while forward Alex Poythress finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Furkan Korkmaz, the No. 26 pick in the 2016 draft, officially signed with Philadelphia yesterday after playing in Turkey last season. He will will suit up for the Sixers tonight.

Summer league tickets are still available, with prices starting at $8 for a one-day pass. To reserve your seats, visit utahjazz.com/summerleague or go to the University of Utah box office at the Hunstman Center.

The game will be broadcast by both NBATV and KJZZ Television, and streamed live on utahjazz.com.