Game Preview—Celtics vs. Spurs

The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs will tip off the second day of the Utah Jazz Summer League tonight at 5 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Boston is coming off a dramatic 89-88 win over Philadelphia where No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum buried a game-winning 16-foot jumper with 5.7 seconds remaining. Tatum finished his first professional game with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals in 33 minutes.

Jaylen Brown, Boston’s second-year wing, led all scorers with 29 points (and also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds) against the Sixers on Monday.

The Spurs lost to the Jazz 87-74 on Monday night. Derrick White (the No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 draft) led San Antonio with 13 points, while three other players—Davis Bertans (12 points), Bryn Forbes (12 points) and Livio Jean-Charles (10 points)—scored in double figures in the loss.

The game will be broadcast by NBATV and streamed live on utahjazz.com.