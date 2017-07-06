Game Preview—Celtics vs. Jazz

The 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League will conclude tonight with a matchup between the Jazz and Celtics at 7 p.m.

The Jazz have won both of their games so far this week behind the solid play of Danté Exum and rookie Donovan Mitchell. Exum’s averaging 22 points and 7.5 assists, while Mitchell is averaging 19 points, 4.5 assists and three steals. The backcourt duo has combined to shoot 10-for-20 from 3-point range.

Eric Griffin (a former D-League All-Star), second-year forward Joel Bolomboy, and rookie center Tony Bradley (the No. 28 pick of this year’s draft) have also stood out for the Jazz.

The Celtics, who've split their games this week, are led by No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum. The forward from Duke is averaging 22 points, 8.5 rebounds and three steals through two games, and on Monday he drilled the game-winning jumper with 5.7 seconds left against the Sixers.

Jaylen Brown, Boston’s second-year wing, scored 29 points on Monday but only six yesterday against San Antonio.

Summer league tickets are still available, with prices starting at $8 for a one-day pass. To reserve your seats, visit utahjazz.com/summerleague or go to the University of Utah box office at the Huntsman Center.

The game will be broadcast by both NBATV and KJZZ Television, and streamed live on utahjazz.com.