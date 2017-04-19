Free Fresh Cut for the Playoffs

Postseason basketball is returning to Utah, and we want you to get in the action with a fresh look for the playoffs.

All you need to do is visit one of the locations listed below this Thursday (April 20) or Friday (April 21) and ask for a HAYWARD or GOBERT haircut. Once you’re done, post a picture of yourself in the barbershop with your new haircut on social media using the #TAKENOTE hashtag and the Utah Jazz will pay for your haircut.

You can call ahead to schedule your appointment or you can stop by on a first-come, first-served basis.

Taylor Andrews Academy

West Jordan

9052 South 1510 West

West Jordan, UT 84088

(801) 748-2288



Hours: Thursday 9am–9pm, Friday 9am–4pm

Joseph Lucero Barbershop

South Salt Lake

2696 South 500 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

(801) 487-6430



Taylorsville

2530 West 4700 South #B7

Taylorsville, UT 84119

(801) 467-2815



Hours: Thursday 10am–6:30pm, Friday 10am–6:30pm