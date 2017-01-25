Felton Spencer to Make Jazz Alumni Appearances This Week

The Utah Jazz announced today that Jazz alumnus Felton Spencer will make appearances this week, interacting with fans prior to Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers and hosting a local Junior Jazz clinic on Friday.

On Thursday, Spencer will take part in a Facebook Live chat on the Jazz’s official Facebook page from 5:30-6 p.m. He will then sign autographs on the concourse at Vivint Smart Home Arena outside of Fanzz, located by Portal E from 7-8 p.m. During the game Spencer will also join David Locke and Ron Boone on the Jazz radio broadcast. The following day, January 27, Spencer and Junior Jazz staff will host a youth basketball clinic. There, the attendees will learn fundamental basketball drills, including shooting, passing and dribbling.

Spencer, who was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the 1993-94 season, spent three years in Utah (1993-1996), appearing in 184 games averaging 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game. Currently an assistant coach at Bellarmine University, Spencer also works with high risk children in the Jefferson County (Kentucky) school system. Spencer has two sons and resides in Louisville, Ky.

Former Jazzmen who have returned recently as part of the team’s alumni program for visits include: Thurl Bailey, Antoine Carr, Tom Chambers, Theodore “Blue” Edwards, Darrell Griffith, Andrei Kirilenko, Frank Layden, Mehmet Okur, Jerry Sloan and the 1984 “Team With Heart” playoff squad.