"I never dreamed I’d be an All-Star" - Gordon Hayward

On Wednesday, Gordon Hayward shared a candid and heartfelt post to his personal website describing the moment he discovered he had been named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Hayward recalled in detail how on January 26, Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant called him and broke the news Hayward was going to be participating in the 2017 NBA All-Star game.

"The day I learned I had made my first NBA All-Star Team, I honestly wasn’t thinking about it too much” Hayward wrote. We had a game that night, and I was focused on keeping my same routine. I had taken a nap, and after I woke up, I was chasing one of my daughters around. Then 5 p.m. hit, and my phone rang. It was Johnnie Bryant, one of the assistants with the Jazz. Johnnie was my basketball drills coach this offseason in Utah. He and Isaiah Wright, the strength and conditioning coach, were with me the whole summer. I spent many mornings with Johnnie, grinding and really trying to improve my game. Over the season, I’ve continued to lean on him. We watch film together and have maintained my workouts and all of that so I have a good relationship with him. Johnnie told me I was an NBA All-Star.”

Big thanks to everyone for all the support to make me an @NBA All-Star! Honored and excited to represent the @utahjazz for @asw2017!! pic.twitter.com/7nA24S1TZ1 — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) February 1, 2017

Now in his seventh season with the Jazz after making his debut back in 2010, Hayward goes on to thank all those who have supported him from the beginning.

“I want to thank the fans who were with me from the beginning, who stuck with me and supported me—from when I was a rookie all the way to now, when we’re making a run at the playoffs. It’s an honor just to be able to say that and to say it as a member of the Utah Jazz, for this franchise and this city. It’s not something that a lot of guys have gotten to do over the years. I think there have only been 10 All-Stars in the history of the Utah Jazz”.

The full article can be found here.