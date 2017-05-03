Summary: The Warriors show signs of being an all-time great team with a dominating performance.

The contrast in speed from the Clippers to the Warriors was tremendous. It seemed to stun the Jazz in the early moments of the game, though Utah got more adept as the night went on. Early on, it led to the Jazz committing a bunch of turnovers, and those turnovers are points the other way every time.

The Warriors’ defense is incredible. They switch more than any other team in the NBA and are at a disadvantage. The Jazz were never able to penetrate the switching defense. The hope was to break the paint for the purpose of creating points for others and it happened very rarely in the first half. In the third quarter, the Jazz got a little better at breaking the paint and creating points.

For Jazz fans, it has been hard to understand why Draymond Green could win defensive player of the year over Rudy Gobert. Once you watch him in person, it becomes more evident. Rudy is equally as impactful, but, wow, is Draymond something else. He ends up on the ball all the time. I’m not sure anyone on the Jazz scored on him all night. He seemingly never guards his man and yet is always guarding someone and it is usually the man with the ball.

The Warriors weren’t out of the ordinary tonight and they were in complete control. The Jazz got them to shoot only 7 of 29 from 3, their offensive rating was their season average and their defensive rating was their season average. This is what the Warriors do every night. What happens when they are good?

Hayward and Hill had poor shooting nights, which could change the Jazz’s ability to stay in the game and control the Warriors’ ability to run.

The Warriors EFG% in transition is over 75% and they turn about 25% of all missed field goals into a fast break. If, for 1 of every 4 misses the Warriors average 1.5 pts per possession, then taking away a few misses changes the game a good deal.

Rodney Hood had a really nice stretch in the third quarter.

The Jazz want to force the Warriors to get out of their passing system and go one-on-one at times, and Utah couldn’t dictate that tonight. The Warriors assisted on 29 of their 33 two-point field goals.

The Warriors hit the Jazz with a 9-0 to open the game and the Jazz fought back to get within one point, but the Warriors closed the first on a run and then hit the Jazz with a 12-4 run to open the second quarter. After that, the Jazz only got the game under 10 points on two occasions and never for longer than a minute.

The Warriors opened the game with immense pressure on the ball, particularly on Rudy outside at 35 feet. It disrupted what the Jazz were trying to do.

The Warriors have two of the top five players in the league and four of the top 15 or 20. A team with this much talent has ever been compiled. If the 72-win Bulls lost Jordan, they were a 50-win team with Pippen. If this team loses Curry or Durant, they are still a 67-win team.

The last time the Warriors lost a game they were trying to win was March 10 versus Minnesota when Durant was hurt. Since then, they have won 20 of 21 games and the one loss was to Utah when they pulled all the starters after the third quarter.

With all of this Warriors love, most of the people I talked to who covered the Warriors thought the Jazz were really good tonight.