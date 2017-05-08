EMPTYING THE NOGGIN - Thanks

To Jazz Nation,

Thank you for a wonderful season. This has been a great ride, watching the years of building and work come to fruition. Watching Gordon grow from the scrawny kid from Indiana to an All-Star. To see Rudy Gobert become a bona fide threat in the NBA. Admiring Quin Snyder and his coaching staff and their incredible effort and preparation. There are so many memories.

Your passion drives me every day to give everything I have to this job. I sincerely hope you feel that from me. Thank you. It has been an honor and privilege to bring you Jazz basketball for this season. I’m excited for opening day 2017.

David