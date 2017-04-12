Emptying the Noggin — See you in the playoffs

Summary: This was a solid win for the Utah Jazz to close the season with 51 wins, eight straight at home and back-to-back wins against the Warriors and the Spurs.

The Jazz played a full rotation of players tonight and the lineups Quin Snyder used are really exciting for the playoffs. The Jazz started with Hill, Ingles, Hayward, Diaw and Gobert. Boris has been really good the last few games and makes all the correct plays. It will be interesting to see if the Jazz continue to use him as a starter in the playoffs.

From there, the Jazz were able to put out some great combinations. They played Mack, Hood, Hayward, Johnson and Gobert midway through the first quarter. Then Hill, Ingles, Hood, Johnson and Favors closed the first.

The second quarter has been the offensive problem all season, with the Jazz ranked 29 th in the NBA in offense during the frame, but tonight the Jazz opened the quarter with Hill, Ingles, Hood, Johnson and Favors. Diaw came back to play a few more minutes with Favors. Later in the second, it allowed the Jazz to get in Hill, Hood, Hayward, Johnson and Gobert. That lineup has been awesome for the Jazz this season. It has played limited minutes (62) but when it has been on the floor, they have outscored opponents 148-114.

The Jazz closed the half with Favors and Gobert together. The options are endless.

Favors is the key to all of this and he looked terrific tonight. His bounce is going to be big in the playoffs.

Rodney Hood was aggressive taking 13 shots in 23 minutes.

This was a really well-played game. Both of these teams are great defensively and it was taking high level offensive execution for each of the offenses to score. There were lots of plays where the defense was great but guys made really tough shots.

The Jazz did a nice job keeping the Spurs from getting 3-point attempts. They took just 21 tonight making only eight.

Joe Ingles finished the year shooting 44% from 3.

The Jazz get 51 wins and eight straight at home. Vivint Smart Home was loud tonight and it is going to be great in the playoffs.

George Hill played another solid 21 minutes.